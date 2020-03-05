-
-
Xander Schauffele shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for the Arnold Palmer InvitationalPat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard as players head to Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, FL.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On his tee stroke on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Schauffele went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Schauffele's 124 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Schauffele had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Schauffele's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.