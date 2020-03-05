In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the fairway bunker McCarthy stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, McCarthy's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCarthy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McCarthy's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.