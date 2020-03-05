-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, DeChambeau's tee shot went 226 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, DeChambeau hit his 191 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, DeChambeau's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
