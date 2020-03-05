Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 2nd at 4 under with Rory McIlroy, Kevin Streelman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Tyrrell Hatton; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Sung Kang, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Sam Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Burns chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Burns's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Burns's his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Burns had a double bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Burns to 4 under for the round.