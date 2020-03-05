-
8-over 80 by Jazz Janewattananond in first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jazz Janewattananond hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round in 121st at 8 over; Matt Every and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Janewattananond hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th. This moved Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Janewattananond's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Janewattananond chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 4 over for the round.
Janewattananond got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Janewattananond to 5 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 8 over for the round.
