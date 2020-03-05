-
-
Viktor Hovland shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 11th, Hovland's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Hovland's tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 1 over for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.