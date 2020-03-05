-
Maverick McNealy shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Maverick McNealy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 76th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, McNealy's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, McNealy's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
