In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Maverick McNealy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 76th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, McNealy's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, McNealy's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.