Robby Shelton hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Matt Every and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Shelton missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

Shelton hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Shelton had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Shelton's 234 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to even-par for the round.