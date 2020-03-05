-
Talor Gooch putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Kevin Streelman, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Lanto Griffin, Harold Varner III, Matthew Wolff, Kevin Na, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 6th at 3 under.
Talor Gooch missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
