Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Matt Every and Talor Gooch; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
Scottie Scheffler hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Scheffler's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
