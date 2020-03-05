-
Tyler Duncan shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Duncan's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
