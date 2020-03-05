Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.

Ancer his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 3 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Ancer had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.