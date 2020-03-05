-
-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 2nd at 4 under with Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the par-4 11th, Christiaan Bezuidenhout's 186 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
Bezuidenhout hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.