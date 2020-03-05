In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 2nd at 4 under with Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Christiaan Bezuidenhout's 186 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.