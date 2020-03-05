Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 76th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Niemann's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Niemann's tee shot went 204 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Niemann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Niemann's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.