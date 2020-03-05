-
Chun-an Yu shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chun-an Yu hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Yu finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Yu's tee shot went 204 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Yu got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 2 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Yu's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 over for the round.
