Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 12th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fitzpatrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
