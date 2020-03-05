Zac Blair hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Blair chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Blair chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Blair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.