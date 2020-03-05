-
Corey Conners shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Maverick McNealy, Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 3 under.
Conners got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Conners's tee shot went 235 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Conners's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Conners's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Conners got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 1 over for the round.
