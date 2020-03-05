In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Maverick McNealy, Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 3 under.

Conners got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Conners's tee shot went 235 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Conners's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Conners's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Conners got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 1 over for the round.