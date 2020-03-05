Max Homa hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 41st at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On his tee stroke on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Max Homa went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Homa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.