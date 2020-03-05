In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Im's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

Im tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Im had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.