In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mitchell's 183 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.