Si Woo Kim finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 third, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kim chipped his fifth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Kim stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Kim's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
