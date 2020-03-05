-
-
Sam Ryder putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
Sam Ryder hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Streelman and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Sam Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.