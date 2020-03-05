In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round tied for 12th at 2 under; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Adam Long, Brendon Todd, Sung Kang, Maverick McNealy, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Harold Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Varner III's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Varner III's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Varner III got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.