Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Matthew NeSmith hit his tee at the green on the 231-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.