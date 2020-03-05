-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 49th at 2 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
Hubbard got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.