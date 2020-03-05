-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Rodgers got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.