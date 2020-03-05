-
Brooks Koepka shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka’s nice approach leads to birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brooks Koepka lands his 163-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Koepka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Koepka at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Koepka's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 under for the round.
