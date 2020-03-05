-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 12th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Hoge's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
