Beau Hossler shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hossler chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
