Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 7th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Long chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Long had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Long hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.