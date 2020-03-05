Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Maverick McNealy, Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.