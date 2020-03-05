In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 2nd at 4 under with Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Sam Burns; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hatton to 3 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hatton hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.