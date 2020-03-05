-
-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 2nd at 4 under with Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Sam Burns; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Lanto Griffin, Danny Willett, and Adam Long are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hatton to 3 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hatton hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.