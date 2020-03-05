  • Patrick Reed putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Highlights

    Patrick Reed’s 55-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Reed sinks a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.