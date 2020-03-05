-
Patrick Reed putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Patrick Reed chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
Reed hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
