Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Maverick McNealy, Sung Kang, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Putnam had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Putnam hit his 175 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Putnam's his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 17th green, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at even-par for the round.