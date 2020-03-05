-
Harris English putts well in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English’s 36-foot birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harris English sinks a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Harris English hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Harris English had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, English hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
English hit his tee at the green on the 221-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 3 under for the round.
