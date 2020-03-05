In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Matt Every and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

Dahmen tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.