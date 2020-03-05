-
-
Bud Cauley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
Bud Cauley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cauley finished his round tied for 26th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Bud Cauley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bud Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cauley to even for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.