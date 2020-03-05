In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, An got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing An to 1 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to even-par for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 sixth, An got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left An to even for the round.

An missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.