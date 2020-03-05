-
Byeong Hun An shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, An got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing An to 1 under for the round.
At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to even-par for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 sixth, An got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left An to even for the round.
An missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
