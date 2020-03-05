Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 95th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Ortiz's tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.