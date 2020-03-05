Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Matt Every and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hideki Matsuyama, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Higgs's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Higgs had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Higgs's tee shot went 223 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.