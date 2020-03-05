In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Bradley's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.