Keegan Bradley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Bradley's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a 358 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
