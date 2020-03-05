In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 70 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 2 over for the round.

Knox tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 3 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Knox's tee shot went 307 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 3 over for the round.