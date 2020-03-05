Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 11th at 3 under; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Matsuyama hit his 97 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

Matsuyama tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.