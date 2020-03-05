-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee drains birdie putt from fringe at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee sinks a 28-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
