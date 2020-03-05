-
Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 26th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fourth, Merritt hit his 100 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Merritt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to 1 under for the round.
