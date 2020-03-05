Kevin Chappell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Chappell had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Chappell's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.