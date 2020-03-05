Kevin Tway hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Tway had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Tway's tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 35 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.