Xinjun Zhang shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Xinjun Zhang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 12th at 2 under; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Scott Brown, Adam Long, Brendon Todd, Sung Kang, Maverick McNealy, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 3 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Zhang's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Zhang had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
