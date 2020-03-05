In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Talor Gooch and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Collin Morikawa, Matt Wallace, Sung Kang, Brendon Todd, Adam Long, and Scott Brown are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the par-4 13th, Willett's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Willett hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Willett chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Willett's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.